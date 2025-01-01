John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,219.50. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $11,160.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 127,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 29.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.