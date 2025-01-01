Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,006,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,515,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

