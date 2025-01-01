Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

