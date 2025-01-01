Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Grows By 10.2%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HLKHF opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $97.11.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
