Scott Schatz Sells 4,594 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 23rd, Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,530.00.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -29.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

