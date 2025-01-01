Scott Schatz Sells 4,594 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,530.00.
NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
