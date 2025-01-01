Brian Howlett Acquires 6,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,140.00.
Brian Howlett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Brian Howlett sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$73,200.00.
Bitfarms Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of BITF stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$964.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.20. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
