Regina Roesener Sells 16,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director Regina Roesener sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,827.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ring Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of REI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
