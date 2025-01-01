Regina Roesener Sells 16,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director Regina Roesener sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,827.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of REI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,092 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 70.1% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 2,244.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 225,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 142,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.