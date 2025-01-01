HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$135.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.07. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$102.20 and a 12-month high of C$135.50.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

