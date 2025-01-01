HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$135.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.07. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$102.20 and a 12-month high of C$135.50.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
