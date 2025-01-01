Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,452.86 ($18.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,435 ($17.96). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($18.40), with a volume of 19,733 shares.

Brunner Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,452.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,397.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.41%.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

