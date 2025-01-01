Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 420 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,381 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,601.20. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $60,177.60.

On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $2,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.

On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $31,248.38.

On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $103,187.64.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17.

On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.

NYSE ACR opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

