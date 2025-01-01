Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,709,400 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 6,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,359.4 days.

Huaneng Power International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUNGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

