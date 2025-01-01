Minerals Operating Dorchester Buys 954 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 954 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $31,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,905.58. This trade represents a 2.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 38.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

