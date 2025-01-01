BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 83,149 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
