BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 83,149 shares traded.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

