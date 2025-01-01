Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.31 and traded as low as $212.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF shares last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 98,832 shares changing hands.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $16,907,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the period.
About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
