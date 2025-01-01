Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.88 and traded as low as C$93.28. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$93.69, with a volume of 228,085 shares changing hands.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 446 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.62, for a total transaction of C$42,646.52. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.66, for a total value of C$192,345.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $6,459,478. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.