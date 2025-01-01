Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.03 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.56). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.62), with a volume of 133,168 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.43.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

