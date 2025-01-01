Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) recently:

12/23/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

