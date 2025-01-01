Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and traded as low as $31.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 14,295 shares traded.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,585 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 113,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

