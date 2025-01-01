CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $336.84 and last traded at $333.15, with a volume of 931665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.93 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

