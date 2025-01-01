Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 28014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kenon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

