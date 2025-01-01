Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 29824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

