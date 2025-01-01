Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 3223027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.