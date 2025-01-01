Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,745,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
