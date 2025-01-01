Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE APO opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

