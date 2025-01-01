Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Decreases By 6.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,268,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 3,480,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,447.3 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.84.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Entertainment Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.