Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

GROUF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

