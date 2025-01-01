Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,745,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

