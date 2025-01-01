The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

