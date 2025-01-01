Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Decreases By 5.3%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.0 %

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $2,380.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,273.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.34. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $1,948.76 and a 1-year high of $2,688.36.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

