United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

