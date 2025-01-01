Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

About Grieg Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.