The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

GYYMF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

