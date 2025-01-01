Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Up 75% – Here’s Why

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
