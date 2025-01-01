Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

