Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

