Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,731 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,589 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,669,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,400,000 after buying an additional 660,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.