Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 274.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 627,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 459,586 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

