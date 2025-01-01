Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.