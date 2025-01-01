Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
KRYS opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $219.34.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
