Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.