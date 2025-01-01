SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. SLM has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

