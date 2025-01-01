Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

