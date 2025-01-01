Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 13,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.
