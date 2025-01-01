ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 4,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.27% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

