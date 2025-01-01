FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 678,403 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 11,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

