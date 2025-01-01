Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 360,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,441,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

