Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading Down 23.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 23.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Acquisition
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.