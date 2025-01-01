ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 218,639 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.21% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

