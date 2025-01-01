Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

