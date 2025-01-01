Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.43.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

